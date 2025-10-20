iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $199,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $657.92 and its 200-day moving average is $614.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

