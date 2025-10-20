iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The company has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

