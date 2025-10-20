iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.54. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

