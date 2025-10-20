iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

