iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 489,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,509,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 224,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 245,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

