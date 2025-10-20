iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

