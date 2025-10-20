iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJR stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

