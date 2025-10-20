iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

