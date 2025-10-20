iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJR stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

