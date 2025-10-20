iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $117.59 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

