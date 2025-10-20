iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 480.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IUSB stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.