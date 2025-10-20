iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 581.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 477.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $127.81 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

