iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 146,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $153.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.