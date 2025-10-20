iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $94.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

