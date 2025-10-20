iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

