iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.1% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

