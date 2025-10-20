iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,223,000 after buying an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

