iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

