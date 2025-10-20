iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD is Stephens Inc. AR’s 6th Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $121,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

