iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $288.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $292.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

