iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,327,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

