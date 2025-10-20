Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

