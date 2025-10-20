Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,600,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 381.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $69.78 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%.The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

