Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 17,583 First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF $FAN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FAN stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

