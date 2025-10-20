Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF $PSL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $110.92 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2015 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.