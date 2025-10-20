Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF $JXI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5,608.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.