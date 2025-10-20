Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,200 to GBX 3,100 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Croda International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,050 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.50.

View Our Latest Report on CRDA

Croda International Price Performance

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 2,874 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,866.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,617.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,816.47.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Croda International will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Croda International

In other news, insider Steve Foots acquired 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,617 per share, for a total transaction of £99,838.55. Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,550 per share, with a total value of £13,897.50. Insiders purchased a total of 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,793,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.