Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 110

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 116 to GBX 110 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBRE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 160 to GBX 170 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.25.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 129 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.17. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 160.20.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 250 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £355. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 631 shares of company stock worth $88,834. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

