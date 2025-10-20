Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184,760 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

