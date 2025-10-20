Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.2% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,560,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

