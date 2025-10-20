JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target to $50.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $35.55 on Friday. Vista Energy has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 137,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,344 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

