JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $44.00

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YPF. Zacks Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,898,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,154 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,379,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,440 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,722,000 after purchasing an additional 387,674 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,615,000 after purchasing an additional 697,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,387,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.