Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm had revenue of $440.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.