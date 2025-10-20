Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target to $61.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.08 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.80%.The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 150.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 17,650.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

