KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in National Bank were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 390,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

National Bank Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $-0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a ($1.20) annualized dividend and a yield of -3.3%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.