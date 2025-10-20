Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stride alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 374.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE LRN opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.