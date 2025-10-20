Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LCCCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 27th

Lakeshore Acquisition III’s (NASDAQ:LCCCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, October 27th. Lakeshore Acquisition III had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ LCCCU opened at $10.37 on Monday. Lakeshore Acquisition III has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $472,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III in the second quarter worth about $878,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company on October 21, 2024, incorporated for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.” To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to “this offering.

