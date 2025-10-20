Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of PTCT Q1 Earnings

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.55. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,347,000 after purchasing an additional 541,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,427,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $3,632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,281.25. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $700,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,029. This represents a 41.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,735 shares of company stock worth $15,467,670. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

