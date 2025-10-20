Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.7% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $613.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

