Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Free Report

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

