Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4%

CWB stock opened at $92.06 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

