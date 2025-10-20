Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

LTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $121,634.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,301.50. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,743,880 shares of company stock valued at $311,008,231 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 10,150.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.