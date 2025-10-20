Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNR. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$78.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Linamar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Linamar Stock Performance

Linamar Increases Dividend

Shares of LNR opened at C$71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.15. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$43.84 and a twelve month high of C$78.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications.

