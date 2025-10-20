Litchfield Hills Research Estimates Aviat Networks Q2 Earnings

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Aviat Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $297.98 million, a P/E ratio of 291.04 and a beta of 1.61. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,783,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at $3,120,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 29.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 421,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 95,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $151,088.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,013.19. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

