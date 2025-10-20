Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

