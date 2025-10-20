LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 283 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after acquiring an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,375,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 616,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,687,000 after acquiring an additional 246,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $187.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average is $193.09. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

