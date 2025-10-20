LMG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $29,526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Stride by 657.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Stride by 214.2% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 89.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 161,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $171.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

