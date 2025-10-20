London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £105 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a £135 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £129 to £128 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £128 to £115 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £132 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £124.50.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,545.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,601.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,889.39 and a 200-day moving average price of £102.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 8,094 and a one year high of £121.85.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,402 per share, with a total value of £188,040. Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,413 per share, with a total value of £141,195. Insiders bought a total of 13,862 shares of company stock valued at $124,719,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

