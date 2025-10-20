LTC Properties’ (LTC) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 615.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.27%.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

