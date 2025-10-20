Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$85.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$93.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$72.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.6%

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

TSE LUG opened at C$107.00 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$29.42 and a 52 week high of C$109.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.13. The stock has a market cap of C$25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other news, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total transaction of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. Also, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total transaction of C$1,189,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.